Al-Halbousi: Baghdad wants more cooperation with Riyadh / Bin Salman: Iraqi stability is an integral part of regional stability

SHAFAQNA- The speaker of the Iraqi parliament stressed his country’s desire to increase cooperation with Saudi Arabia, and the Crown Prince described Iraq’s stability as an integral part of regional stability.

The information office of “Mohammad Al-Halbousi”, the speaker of the Iraqi parliament, issued a statement on Friday stating that he had a telephone conversation with Prince “Mohammad bin Salman”, the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, and has been ensured about the physical condition of King Salman bin Abdulaziz.

According to the statement, in a telephone conversation with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, the Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament wished the King, who recently underwent surgery, a speedy recovery and good health.

Al-Halbousi, while examining the strengthening of relations between Iraq and Saudi Arabia and the expansion of cooperation between the two countries with bin Salman, stressed that Baghdad seeks to increase cooperation with Riyadh.

The Saudi Crown Prince, in turn, stressed his country’s support for Iraq and its people in various fields, noting that the country’s stability is an integral part of the regional stability.

It should be noted that last Monday, the Royal Diwan of Saudi Arabia last Monday announced the transfer of 84-year-old King Salman to King Faisal Specialist Hospital in Riyadh for some tests, and the country’s official news agency announced on Wednesday that the surgery to remove the gallbladder was successful. However, while he has been in power since 2015 until now, will remain in the hospital for a few more days after the operation.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English