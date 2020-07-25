Date :Saturday, July 25th, 2020 | Time : 06:31 |ID: 156411 | Print

Kuwait to start third-phase plan of restoring normal life

SHAFAQNA- Kuwait will begin the thirdphase plan of restoring normal life on July 28.

Implementing the third phase of the return to normalcy plan and reducing curfew hours to six instead of nine starting on July 28 does not mean the end of the Coronavirus epidemic, Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basil Al Sabah said today, according to Gulf News.

 

