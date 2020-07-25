https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/kkk.jpg 422 640 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-25 06:31:232020-07-25 06:31:23Kuwait to start third-phase plan of restoring normal life
Kuwait to start third-phase plan of restoring normal life
SHAFAQNA- Kuwait will begin the third–phase plan of restoring normal life on July 28.
Implementing the third phase of the return to normalcy plan and reducing curfew hours to six instead of nine starting on July 28 does not mean the end of the Coronavirus epidemic, Minister of Health Sheikh Dr. Basil Al Sabah said today, according to Gulf News.
