South Sudan government critic flees to US

SHAFAQNA- South Sudanese economist, a critic of the country’s government, has fled to the United States.

Peter Biar Ajak landed at Dulles Airport outside Washington, DC with his wife and three small children after travelling from Nairobi. He told Reuters news agency that top South Sudanese officials whom he declined to identify had warned him that Kiir had ordered a team to abduct or murder him in the Kenyan capital.

 

