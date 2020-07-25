Date :Saturday, July 25th, 2020 | Time : 07:25 |ID: 156419 | Print

Iraq: Lonely burials for Coronavirus victims in Najaf

SHAFAQNA- A special burial ground near the cemetery of Wadi al-Salam outside the holy city of Najaf has been created specifically for Coronavirus victims because such burials have been rejected by other cemeteries in Iraq.

Overseeing the “New Wadi al-Salam,” or Valley of Peace, cemetery and helping with the burial procedures are Iraqi Shia volunteers from the Imam Ali Combat Division.

They had been fighting the Daesh in Iraq over the past few years operating under the umbrella group known as the Popular Mobilization Forces, AP reported.

 

