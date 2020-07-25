https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/syria-4.jpg 562 1000 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-25 07:49:042020-07-25 07:49:04Israel strikes Syrian army positions in Quneitra province
Israel strikes Syrian army positions in Quneitra province
SHAFAQNA- Israeli military have carried out airstrikes against a number of Syrian army targets in province of Quneitra.
Syria’s state news agency SANA quoted a military source as saying Israeli helicopters targeted three outposts in Syria’s southern Quneitra area with anti-tank guided missiles, causing two injuries and some forest fires, according to Reuters.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!