Date :Saturday, July 25th, 2020 | Time : 07:49 |ID: 156422 | Print

Israel strikes Syrian army positions in Quneitra province

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Israeli military have carried out airstrikes against a number of Syrian army targets in province of Quneitra.

Syria’s state news agency SANA quoted a military source as saying Israeli helicopters targeted three outposts in Syria’s southern Quneitra area with anti-tank guided missiles, causing two injuries and some forest fires, according to Reuters.

 

You might also like
Syria, Turkey, USA Report: US preparing to send 150 troops to join border patrol in northeast Syria
Palestinian Teen sentenced to 11 years in Prison
Arab League support for Syria's right over the Golan plateau
The Debate - Israeli Atrocities
Our Lady Zaynab: her memory and light live not in stones but in the heart of the…
Egypt’s Mufti urges Int'l community to stop Israel’s violations against Al-Quds
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *