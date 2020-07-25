UN rights office urges US police to limit use of force

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/UN-5.jpg 225 225 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-25 08:10:472020-07-25 08:10:47UN rights office urges US police to limit use of force
SHAFAQNA- The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday urged US police to limit their use of force against peaceful protesters and journalists.
