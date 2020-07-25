Date :Saturday, July 25th, 2020 | Time : 08:10 |ID: 156426 | Print

UN rights office urges US police to limit use of force

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on Friday urged US police to limit their use of force against peaceful protesters and journalists.

“Peaceful demonstrations that have been taking place in cities in the U.S. such as Portland really must be able to continue without those participating in them and also the people reporting on them, the journalists, risking arbitrary arrest or detention, being subject to unnecessary disproportionate or discriminatory use of force or suffering other violations of their rights,” Liz Throssell, a spokeswoman for the U.N. human rights office, said at a news conference in Geneva, emphasizing that officers must be “properly and clearly identified”, washingtonpost  reported.

You might also like
Iran, Malaysia ready to deepen ties in all areas of interest
Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran, US, Yemen, Saudi Arabia Zarif: Even Saudis don’t believe fiction of Iranian attacks on oil plants
Dennis Kucinich: Why are we at war in Syria?
This Iranian War Vet Has Some Advice for Trump: Don’t Play Checkers with the Grandmasters of Chess
Creating Sectarian Divide “Cataclysmic Conflict”, Neutralizing Syria before attacking Iran, recruiting FAKEtivists and Dumas Exposé
Abbas Says US Offers Palestinians 'Swiss Cheese' State
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *