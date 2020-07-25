Date :Saturday, July 25th, 2020 | Time : 08:22 |ID: 156430 | Print

China orders US to close Chengdu consulate

/0 Comments/in , , /by

Beijing blamed the Trump administration for the deterioration in relations, calling its own action justified after Washington told China this week to shutter its consulate in Houston and accused its diplomats of acting illegally. A Chinese official, in turn, denounced American diplomats in Chengdu, a southwestern city, for interfering in China’s affairs, New York Times told.

You might also like
Extreme weather, tornado kill almost 100 in China
en.shafaqna-New research in US reveals anti-Muslim bias towards Syrian refugees New research in US reveals anti-Muslim bias towards Syrian refugees
Tennessee lawmaker under heat for distributing anti-Muslim DVD
Foreign Minister: US must pay price for JCPOA violation
Turkey demands US to finish support for Kurdish militants in Syria
US agrees on suspending parts of Iran sanctions: WHO
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *