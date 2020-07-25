China orders US to close Chengdu consulate

SHAFAQNA- China on Friday ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu .

Beijing blamed the Trump administration for the deterioration in relations, calling its own action justified after Washington told China this week to shutter its consulate in Houston and accused its diplomats of acting illegally. A Chinese official, in turn, denounced American diplomats in Chengdu, a southwestern city, for interfering in China’s affairs, New York Times told.