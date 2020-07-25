https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/fatwa.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png AH2020-07-25 09:48:582020-07-25 09:48:58What is the normal distance between the dead body and those who perform the prayer for the deceased? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
What is the normal distance between the dead body and those who perform the prayer for the deceased? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Salaatul Mayyit (the prayer for the deceased).
Question: What is the maximum permitted distance between the dead body and those who perform the prayer for the deceased?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: To some extent/distance that implies standing up in front of the dead body. Those who perform Salaat can allow a distance; but for those who are standing in a row to perform Salaat, the distance is not a condition.
Source: khamenei.ir
