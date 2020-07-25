What is the normal distance between the dead body and those who perform the prayer for the deceased? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about Salaatul Mayyit (the prayer for the deceased).

Question: What is the maximum permitted distance between the dead body and those who perform the prayer for the deceased?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: To some extent/distance that implies standing up in front of the dead body. Those who perform Salaat can allow a distance; but for those who are standing in a row to perform Salaat, the distance is not a condition.

Source: khamenei.ir