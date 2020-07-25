Barham Salih and Ammar Hakim emphasize the need for Iraq to stay away from regional and world conflicts

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi president and the leader of the Wisdom Movement stressed the importance of joint efforts and coordination of the various currents to protect the country’s sovereignty, strengthen its security and stability, and avoid regional and international conflicts.

The information office of “Barham Salih”, the president of this country, issued a statement this afternoon (Saturday) that he has met “Sayyid Ammar Hakim”, the leader of National Wisdom Movement, in Baghdad, where he congratulated him on the third anniversary of the establishment of this movement and wished the leadership and its members prosperity and continued success in serving the people.

According to the statement, Salih and Hakim discussed the latest political and security developments in Iraq and stressed the need to support the government of the current Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, to implement his plans, especially for holding early transparent elections and to fulfill the citizens’ demands in the field of carrying out the desired reforms.

During the meeting between the President of Iraq and the Leader of the Wisdom Movement, ways to deal with the outbreak of the new generation of Coronavirus (Covid-19) and to prevent its epidemic and economic consequences were discussed and the need to help medical and health teams and their support personnel in order to protect the health of citizens was emphasized.

Salih and Hakim also stressed the importance of uniting efforts and joint coordination among national currents to strengthen the protection of Iraqi sovereignty, strengthen the security and stability of the country and keep it away from regional and international conflicts.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English