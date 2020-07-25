Date :Saturday, July 25th, 2020 | Time : 15:13 |ID: 156481 | Print

Public Health England calls for anti-obesity action in Coronavirus fight

SHAFAQNA- Public Health England today publish a review of evidence which shows that being overweight remains one of the biggest risk factors in the battle against Coronavirus.

The health agency’s review of evidence relating to weight and the effects of the virus, published on Saturday, found that the risks of hospitalisation, intensive care treatment and death all “seem to increase progressively with increasing BMI (body mass index) above the healthy weight range”.

As other risk factors, such as age, ethnicity and sex cannot be changed, PHE says interventions to help people lose weight or prevent weight gain “may be one of the few modifiable risk factors for Covid-19”, The guardian reported.

