US: Federal agents use tear gas on Portland protesters

SHAFAQNA- Thousands of people gathered outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon , into the early hours Saturday.

The demonstration went until federal agents entered the crowd around 2:30 a.m. and marched in a line down the street, clearing remaining protesters with tear gas at close range. They also extinguished a large fire in the street outside the courthouse.

Portland has been roiled by nightly protests for two months following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis. President Donald Trump said he sent federal agents to Oregon’s largest city to halt the unrest but state and local officials say they are making the situation worse, AP reported.

