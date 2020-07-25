https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/HAGH.jpg 720 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-25 15:42:572020-07-25 15:42:57Turkey's Directorate of Communications publishes book on Hagia Sophia mosque
Turkey’s Directorate of Communications publishes book on Hagia Sophia mosque
SHAFAQNA-Turkey’s Directorate of Communications prepared a book and website about the reopening of the Hagia Sophia Mosque .
Hagia Sophia Mosque: The trust of Fatih Sultan Mehmed Han, common treasure of humanity, was prepared in Turkish, English and Arabic and distributed at the mosque’s opening ceremony, according to the directorate.
A website was also opened for the landmark reopening, ayasofyacamii.gov.tr, in Turkish and English, according to AA.
