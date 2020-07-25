Turkey’s Directorate of Communications publishes book on Hagia Sophia mosque

SHAFAQNA-Turkey’s Directorate of Communications prepared a book and website about the reopening of the Hagia Sophia Mosque .

Hagia Sophia Mosque: The trust of Fatih Sultan Mehmed Han, common treasure of humanity, was prepared in Turkish, English and Arabic and distributed at the mosque’s opening ceremony, according to the directorate.

A website was also opened for the landmark reopening, ayasofyacamii.gov.tr, in Turkish and English, according to AA.