Date :Saturday, July 25th, 2020 | Time : 15:42 |ID: 156489 | Print

Turkey’s Directorate of Communications publishes book on Hagia Sophia mosque

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-Turkey’s Directorate of Communications prepared a book and website about the reopening of the Hagia Sophia Mosque .

Hagia Sophia Mosque: The trust of Fatih Sultan Mehmed Han, common treasure of humanity, was prepared in Turkish, English and Arabic and distributed at the mosque’s opening ceremony, according to the directorate.

A website was also opened for the landmark reopening, ayasofyacamii.gov.tr, in Turkish and English, according to AA.

You might also like
Armenian migrants in Turkey live in shadow of century-old massacre
Turkey: Withdrawal of Kurdish militants from Syria's Ras al-Ayn
Iran's Zarif: Turkey should respect Syria’s territorial integrity while defeating terrorists
'A War Within a War': Turkey's Stepped-Up Aggression in Syria
Loujain al-Hathloul, Saudi Arabia, human rights UN experts urges Saudi authorities to free Saudi woman activist
Syria, Idlib, the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group, Civilians are prevented to leave Idlib
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *