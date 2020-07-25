Ban on performing Eid al-Adha prayers in Arab countries’ mosques due to Corona

SHAFAQNA- Until Friday evening, seven Arab countries banned Eid al-Adha prayers in all mosques and squares to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, and restricted prayers only to one or a few specific mosques in accordance with strict conditions and protocols.

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs said in a statement: “Due to the preventive measures to curb the spread of the Coronavirus, Eid al-Adha prayers in open spaces are prohibited.” The statement also said that Eid al-Adha prayers will be held only in mosques which have been prepared for this purpose.

The Moroccan Ministry of Islamic Affairs has also announced: It is forbidden to hold Eid prayers in mosques, and it is permissible to perform it only in houses without reciting the sermon.

Egypt also announced: Eid prayers will be held only in one of the largest mosques in the country and in limited numbers.

The Iraqi Ministry of Health has also said that during the Eid al-Adha holidays, in order to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus, it has announced a complete travel ban throughout the country, so Eid al-Adha prayers will not be held in mosques and squares.

The Algerian Fatwa Committee also announced: Eid al-Adha prayers in the form of Forada (Prayers offered individually) or Congregation, will be held only in homes and without reciting the sermon.

The Syrian Ministry of Endowments also announced that due to the spread of the Coronavirus, Eid al- Adha prayers will not be held in Damascus provinces of its suburbs.

In the Gulf states, Saif al-Zaheri, spokesman for the UAE National Crisis Management Organization, said in a press release: “Eid al-Adha prayers are scheduled to be held only in homes, but Takbirs will be broadcast via video and audio.”

