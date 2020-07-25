https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/97F28A5F-9B31-4C60-8161-A06AFDC6EC09.jpeg 768 718 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-25 15:59:132020-07-25 15:59:13Video: Lightning and rain in Mecca
Video: Lightning and rain in Mecca
SHAFAQNA- The sky of Mecca last night witnessed lightning and heavy rain.
Cyberspace users have published images of the holy city of Mecca and Masjid al-Haram, which show rain and lightning.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
