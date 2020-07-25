Pakistan :Jundullah terrorist sentenced to 14 years in prison

The court in Karachi found Mohammad Ishaq guilty of carrying explosives and a suicide jacket when he was arrested near the railway station in the city after his arrival from southern city of Sukkur in April 2019.

The prosecution said the accused was affiliated with the banned militant outfit Jundullah and was a wanted terrorist in the red book of the Counter Terrorism Department.

The militant, according to police, had joined Jundullah in 2006 before leaving for Afghanistan two years later where he received his training.

He reportedly returned to Balochistan recently before making his way to Sindh.

Police said that many of his accomplices are serving their sentences in jails.

Earlier the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Necta) had proscribed Jundullah for terrorist attacks in the country.