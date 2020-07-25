Date :Saturday, July 25th, 2020 | Time : 20:45 |ID: 156548 | Print

Only one mosque in Egypt to host Eid al-Adha prayers

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Egypt announced that Eid al-Adha prayers will be organized in only one mosque .

In a statement on Wednesday, the government said that a meeting of the coronavirus fight high committee was held Wednesday, Anadolu news agency reported.

During the meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli, it was decided that Eid al-Adha prayers should be held like Eid al-Fitr prayers.

Only one mosque in the country will host the religious event, which will also include a sermon, and there will be a limited number of worshippers at the mosque.

This year, due to the coronavirus outbreak, Eid al-Fitr prayers in Egypt were just held in Sayyida Nafisa Mosque in Cairo and broadcast live on national TV.

The Council of Scholars, headed by Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayyeb, the grand imam of Al-Azhar, said at the time that although Eid prayers should be held congregationally, it is alright to offer the prayers at home this year to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Eid al-Adha is one of Islam’s holiest festivals celebrated annually around the world and an official holiday in Muslim-majority countries.

Also known as the sacrifice feast, it is celebrated to honor the dedication and willingness of Prophet Abraham (AS) to sacrifice his son as an act of submission on God’s command.

It will fall on July 31 this year.

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in China’s Wuhan last year, has infected over 15.6 million people around the world. The global death toll from the pandemic is now more than 636,000.

Egypt has recorded 90,413 cases and 4,480 deaths from the disease so far.

