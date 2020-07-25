Georgian Muslim on cloud nine after being chosen for Hajj

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A Georgian man living in Saudi Arabia has spoken of his joy about being chosen for performing the Hajj this year.

Ruslan Margoshvili moved to Saudi Arabia 17 years ago to learn Arabic. He and his wife Milana are among the expats who will be performing the Hajj this year which, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is being held amid tough measures to contain the spread of the virus.

There are severe restrictions on pilgrim numbers and only those pilgrims with permits can enter the holy sites.

“I didn’t expect there to be a Hajj this year, with the ongoing circumstances all around the world,” Margoshvili said. “We heard about the website where we can apply for Hajj and we signed up.”

Margoshvili expressed his gratitude for the help he received from the moment they signed up, according to Arab News. “I can’t describe their cooperation. Every day, we are contacted by operators who help educate and inform pilgrims about the upcoming journey. A person who has performed Hajj is cleansed of all their sins. Imagine how that can feel for a Muslim who is about to embark on the Hajj.”

He is completing a doctorate at King Saud University while Milana is completing a degree at Princess Nourah Bint Abdul Rahman University. The couple are raising their two children in Saudi Arabia, where they were born.