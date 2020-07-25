Quran schools resume in Jordan

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Jordan’s ministry of Awqaf and Islamic affairs announced the resuming of Quran memorization schools.

In a statement on Friday, the ministry said the Quranic schools that had been closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus can reopen and resume their classes, Factjo.com website reported.

The classes must be held while fully observing the health recommendations, it added.

Some of the schools have been offering online Quranic and religious courses since the coronavirus restrictions were introduced.

Jordan announced on March 20 a nationwide curfew that closed shops and prohibited the movement of people due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The country has reported 1,146 COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths from the disease.