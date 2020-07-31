Date :Friday, July 31st, 2020 | Time : 22:32 |ID: 156569 | Print

New non-Persian e-books on Razavi book reader website

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Globe Razavi: Islamic Research Foundation posts 77 non-Persian e-books on Razavi book reader website. 

Since electronic publishing has long established position along its paper counterpart, Islamic Research Foundation of Astan Quds Razavi has made it possible to read nearly 80 non-Persian e-books on topics related to Imam Ridha(AS) on the Razavi reader’s website.

To that end, at the same time with the days of Karamat celebrations this year, the Razavi e-reader Portal at http://islamic-rf.ir was set up abroad with the aim of spreading the Razavi culture and conduct and publishing the research activities of the AQR Islamic Research Foundation so that by far 100 works of this foundation have been uploaded in this website.
Of this number, 77 books on children, adolescents and adults have been made available to foreign readers in Urdu, English, Arabic, etc.
Isbat al-Hoda Belnosus al-Mojizat, Fi Rihab Al Imam al-Ra’uf Ali ibn Musa al-Ridha (AS), The Eighth Sun of Life and Conduct of Imam Ridha (AS), Hadith of Golden Chain from the Point of View of Sunnis, Mirror of Fondness, The Answers of the Eighth Imam, The Pilgrimage of Hazrat Ridha(AS) in Sunni Narration, etc. are now available to the readers on the website.
Furthermore, works can be found with the titles of Keyf Qazi Al Imam Ali ibn Musa al-Ridha (AS), Al Imam al-Mahdi fi Ahadith Al Imam al-Ridha, Lamehat min Hayat al-Imam al-Ridha (AS), Selection of Razavi’s Wisdom Notebook, Imam Ridha (AS) the Heir of Moses, Jesus and Muhammad the Prophet (pbuh) at the aforementioned address.
Some of the works presented on this website have no paper copies at all, thus, the launch of this website is a chance for book readers to have electronic access to them.

You might also like
Doors of Imam Ridha's (A.S) holy shrine closed to avoid Coronavirus spread
Shia Muslims of Indonesia visited the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS)
“Treasury of Wisdom”, New book for English speaking pilgrims
Hundred books about Imam Husayn (A.S) are available in AQR Central Library
Photos: Beautification of Imam Ridha's (A.S) holy shrine behind closed doors
A newly Muslim woman: “I was attracted by the melody of the Quran’s verses as well as…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *