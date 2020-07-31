New non-Persian e-books on Razavi book reader website

To that end, at the same time with the days of Karamat celebrations this year, the Razavi e-reader Portal at http://islamic-rf.ir was set up abroad with the aim of spreading the Razavi culture and conduct and publishing the research activities of the AQR Islamic Research Foundation so that by far 100 works of this foundation have been uploaded in this website.

Of this number, 77 books on children, adolescents and adults have been made available to foreign readers in Urdu, English, Arabic, etc.

Isbat al-Hoda Belnosus al-Mojizat, Fi Rihab Al Imam al-Ra’uf Ali ibn Musa al-Ridha (AS), The Eighth Sun of Life and Conduct of Imam Ridha (AS), Hadith of Golden Chain from the Point of View of Sunnis, Mirror of Fondness, The Answers of the Eighth Imam, The Pilgrimage of Hazrat Ridha(AS) in Sunni Narration, etc. are now available to the readers on the website.

Furthermore, works can be found with the titles of Keyf Qazi Al Imam Ali ibn Musa al-Ridha (AS), Al Imam al-Mahdi fi Ahadith Al Imam al-Ridha, Lamehat min Hayat al-Imam al-Ridha (AS), Selection of Razavi’s Wisdom Notebook, Imam Ridha (AS) the Heir of Moses, Jesus and Muhammad the Prophet (pbuh) at the aforementioned address.

Some of the works presented on this website have no paper copies at all, thus, the launch of this website is a chance for book readers to have electronic access to them.