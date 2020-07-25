Saudi Ministry of Hajj: This year’s pilgrims are from 160 nationalities

SHAFAQNA– “Abdul Fattah Mushat,” the Deputy Minister of Hajj and Umrah in Saudi Arabia, said: “People living in Saudi Arabia who have been selected to perform Hajj this year are from 160 different nationalities.”

Mashat emphasized that only health criteria were considered in selecting Hajj pilgrims and there was no discrimination in the process of selecting them, adding: The Ministry of Hajj has taken all health, security and organizational measures for the safety of Hajj.

He stressed that there is coordination with Interior and Health Ministries to implement health and security protocols during the Hajj, noting that for each Hajj groups, a head has been appointed to make it easier to communicate with them.

The Saudi official noted that all the guests of Al-Rahman who have been selected for this year’s Hajj are required to wear electronic handcuffs due to the importance of performing house quarantine, and must be quarantined in Mecca from the fourth to the eighth of Dhu al-Hijjah.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English