The arrival of the first group of Hajj pilgrims to Mecca+ photos

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah, in cooperation with the Trade Aviation Board, welcomed the first group of pilgrims to the Beytolharam (Sacred House of God) who arrived from the King Abdulaziz International Airport of Jeddah from the Al-Qassim region.

The Hajj ceremony of this year will be held from July 29 in strict compliance with health regulations, and only a thousand people will be able to participate in this religious ceremony. These people should be quarantined after the end of Hajj.

Also, according to a previous announcement by the Saudi Ministry of Health, only those under the age of 65 who do not have a chronic or underlying disease associated with the Coronavirus can participate in this year’s Hajj.

The Saudi Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has provided a hotel with all the necessary facilities to welcome the pilgrims and accommodate them in Mecca before they go to Mina, where a room for each pilgrim is equipped with all the facilities.

In each room prepared in Mina, for each pilgrim, there are bottles of sterilized Zamzam water, light meals, some fruit and cakes. In addition, there are lists according to which the main meals will be provided to the pilgrims.

While Saudi officials announced that this year’s Hajj will be attended by only a thousand Saudi citizens and foreigners who have already been in the country, but some news sources have reported that the Hajj will be attended by 10,000 pilgrims.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English