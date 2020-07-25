Direct flights from Tel Aviv to Arab countries became official

SHAFAQNA- An Israeli airline announced about the trade flights from Tel Aviv to the UAE and other Arab countries of Persian Gulf.

Last week, Aviation Bridge Airlines officially announced about the direct flights from the Occupied Territories to the Persian Gulf countries for the first time.

Previously, flights were carried out indirectly due to the lack of an air agreement between the UAE and Israel, as Israeli planes first landing at Sharm el-Sheikh airport in Egypt, Oman or Larnaca for five minutes and then continued their journey through Saudi Arabia.

According to the published report, Riyadh, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Qatar, etc, are the destinations of these flights.

“The service is ‘special’ and faces a variety of challenges and provides our customers with a special alternative to finding solutions that meet their business needs,” the company said.

“Most of our customers are businessmen. We will not mention the names of the passengers due to their privacy. Our relations with the Persin Gulf countries are very warm. Israelis have lived in Dubai and Abu Dhabi for years and have good relations,” said Nir Bronstein, director of the Israeli company, in an interview with Wint.

The Wint Web site had previously reported that the medical equipment obtained by the Israeli regime to counter the Corona, had been provided by the UAE with the efforts done by Mossad and by a Ukrainian plane landed at Ben-Gurion Airport.

