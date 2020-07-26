Dozens kills in attacks Nigeria’s Kaduna state

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of people were killed in a spate of attacks in northwestern Nigeria.

The sporadic attacks have gripped the region since January and caused the displacement of hundreds of residents, according to human rights group Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), which has a base in Kaduna.

“At least 27 people were killed within a 24-hour period between 19 and 20 July in attacks by armed assailants of Fulani ethnicity on communities in southern Kaduna state,” CSW said, according to CNN.