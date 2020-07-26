Date :Sunday, July 26th, 2020 | Time : 06:51 |ID: 156628 | Print

Dozens kills in attacks Nigeria’s Kaduna state

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Dozens of people were killed in a spate of attacks in northwestern Nigeria.

The sporadic attacks have gripped the region since January and caused the displacement of hundreds of residents, according to human rights group Christian Solidarity Worldwide (CSW), which has a base in Kaduna.

“At least 27 people were killed within a 24-hour period between 19 and 20 July in attacks by armed assailants of Fulani ethnicity on communities in southern Kaduna state,” CSW said, according to CNN.

 

 

You might also like
Sheikh Zakzaky was flown to France for treatment
Nigerian Shiites rally in Abuja, demand Sheikh Zakzaky's release
Sheikh Zakzaky’s Lawsuit Rejected by Nigeria Court
Nigeria wants justice for its martyrs
At least 65 people were killed in northeast Nigeria by Boko Haram militants+ Video
Nigeria's Islamic Movement wins court case against police
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *