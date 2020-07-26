https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/libya-1.jpg 486 863 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-26 07:23:282020-07-26 07:23:28Libya to sue backers of Egypt military intervention
Libya to sue backers of Egypt military intervention
SHAFAQNA- Libya will file a lawsuit against tribesmen who called for an Egyptian military intervention in the country.
“We announce the launch of lawsuits against [Libyan] citizens who claimed to represent the Libyan tribes and went to Egypt,” reads a document signed by Libyan tribal chieftains.
They condemned “the behavior of the decision-makers in Egypt by receiving a group of Libyans who claimed to represent the tribes, but they in fact do not represent the will of the Libyan people”, AA reported.
