Libya to sue backers of Egypt military intervention

SHAFAQNA- Libya will file a lawsuit against tribesmen who called for an Egyptian military intervention in the country.

“We announce the launch of lawsuits against [Libyan] citizens who claimed to represent the Libyan tribes and went to Egypt,” reads a document signed by Libyan tribal chieftains.

They condemned “the behavior of the decision-makers in Egypt by receiving a group of Libyans who claimed to represent the tribes, but they in fact do not represent the will of the Libyan people”, AA reported.