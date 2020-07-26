Date :Sunday, July 26th, 2020 | Time : 07:23 |ID: 156632 | Print

Libya to sue backers of Egypt military intervention

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Libya will file a lawsuit against tribesmen who called for an Egyptian military intervention in the country.

“We announce the launch of lawsuits against [Libyan] citizens who claimed to represent the Libyan tribes and went to Egypt,” reads a document signed by Libyan tribal chieftains.

They condemned “the behavior of the decision-makers in Egypt by receiving a group of Libyans who claimed to represent the tribes, but they in fact do not represent the will of the Libyan people”, AA reported.

You might also like
Egypt Court Blocks Giving Islands to Saudis
Awqaf Ministry launched 1000 Quranic schools in Egypt
The art of hand clapping makes comeback in Egypt
How Shia residents of Kafraya, Fua’a and al-Quds forced to flee? /An Article by Egyptian scholar Rasem…
Egyptian Christians find it difficult to move on
Muslim Egyptians donate blood to deadly church blast victims
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *