North Korea report first suspected COVID-19 case

SHAFAQNA-North Korea on Sunday reported its first suspected COVID-19 case, according to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

An individual who illegally entered the country last week through the border city of Kaesong was suspected of COVID-19 and taken under observation, reported KCNA.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held an emergency meeting, and said: “Despite the intense preventive anti-epidemic measures taken in all fields throughout the country and tight closure of all the channels for the last six months, there happened a critical situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have entered the country”, AA reported.