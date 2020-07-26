https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/corona.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-26 07:58:062020-07-26 07:58:06North Korea report first suspected COVID-19 case
North Korea report first suspected COVID-19 case
SHAFAQNA-North Korea on Sunday reported its first suspected COVID-19 case, according to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
An individual who illegally entered the country last week through the border city of Kaesong was suspected of COVID-19 and taken under observation, reported KCNA.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held an emergency meeting, and said: “Despite the intense preventive anti-epidemic measures taken in all fields throughout the country and tight closure of all the channels for the last six months, there happened a critical situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have entered the country”, AA reported.
