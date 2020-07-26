Date :Sunday, July 26th, 2020 | Time : 07:58 |ID: 156636 | Print

North Korea report first suspected COVID-19 case

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-North Korea on Sunday reported its first suspected COVID-19 case, according to Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

An individual who illegally entered the country last week through the border city of Kaesong was suspected of COVID-19 and taken under observation, reported KCNA.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held an emergency meeting, and said: “Despite the intense preventive anti-epidemic measures taken in all fields throughout the country and tight closure of all the channels for the last six months, there happened a critical situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have entered the country”, AA reported.

 

You might also like
11 Syrian soldiers & allied fighters in eastern Syria killed by Daesh: Monitor
The prospect of Coronavirus in Africa: Lower rate of transmission and more prolonged outbreak
Rouhani: Iran will stand against US bullying even stronger
COVID-19: WHO reports record daily increase in global virus cases
Nigeria: Religious, Quranic gatherings banned during Ramadan
WHO Chief: Coronavirus spreading faster outside China+ Video
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *