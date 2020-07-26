Date :Sunday, July 26th, 2020 | Time : 08:26 |ID: 156641 | Print

One killed in Texas during Black Lives Matter protest

/0 Comments/in , /by

SHAFAQNA- One person was killed during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday.

Footage posted during a Facebook Live showed the moment when several shots rang out in the Texas capital as about 100 people marched and chanted, “Fists up! Fight back!”

Initial reports indicate the suspect was carrying a rifle and shot at the victim, who was in his car, police told a briefing. The suspect has been detained, they said, Reuters reported.

You might also like
A Muslim woman in Texas teaches Police about cultural sensitivity
Amid Anti-Muslim Protests, North Texas Mosque Welcomes Public In to Learn about Islam
'Hijabi Monologues' at University of Texas
Desecration of Quran at Texas University
Donald Trump, Saudi Arabia, Yemen Trump allows release of 'strategic reserve' to control rising oil price
Dutch anti-Islam party to hold Prophet Mohammad cartoon competition, despite previous polemics
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *