One killed in Texas during Black Lives Matter protest

SHAFAQNA- One person was killed during a Black Lives Matter protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday.

Footage posted during a Facebook Live showed the moment when several shots rang out in the Texas capital as about 100 people marched and chanted, “Fists up! Fight back!”

Initial reports indicate the suspect was carrying a rifle and shot at the victim, who was in his car, police told a briefing. The suspect has been detained, they said, Reuters reported.