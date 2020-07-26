Will Muslims be asked about their behaviour toward the Quran and Itrah in the hereafter?

SHAFAQNA – The Quran and the Itrah (Ahlul Bait (AS)) are a single reality that exists in double-appearance, and apparently each one of these two shining gems is unlike the other one. But in reality the Quran is the existential compilation of Itrah; and Itrah is the existential evolutionary of the Quran. Therefore, for the proof, the Quran confirms Itrah, and also Ahlul Bait (AS) are the explainers of the Quran.

Coordination or rather the unity and inseparability of the Quran and the Itrah has been explained by the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) in a famous and consecutively narrated Hadith among all Islamic denominations [1]: “I leave with you two things which if you follow them, you will never go astray; the Book of Allah (SWT), and my Itrah who are my Ahlul Bait. O’ People, listen! I have informed you that when you enter near the pond, I will ask you about your behaviour with these two precious gems, meaning the book of Allah (SWT) and my Ahlul Bait [2].”

