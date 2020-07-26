Call for rally in support of Palestine in Vancouver

SHAFAQNA- During the week of “Days of Resistance”, several Palestinian and Canadian institutions expressed their solidarity with the Palestinian people under the slogan “Defend Palestine and Sanction Israel” and called for a large march in the province of British Columbia.

According to the news sources of the Samidoun Palestinian Prisoner Solidarity Network, this event has started within the framework of the “Days of Resistance” initiative and in order to continue efforts to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and their national rights and to reveal the truth of Israeli occupiers’ crimes for the Canadian public opinion. The Canadian Palestinian Association, Palestinian BDS National Committee (BNC) and Jews from Canada will take part in the rally.

The main topics of the rally include defending the right of Palestinian refugees’ raturn, preventing the annexation plan and looting of Palestinian lands, and calling for comprehensive and international sanctions against Israeli institutions and the occupying and racist Zionist regime. Boycotting Israeli liquor suppliers whose products are popular in the Canadian market, and supporting the national movement of Palestinian prisoners in the occupiers’ prisons, are among the purposes of this march. The Canadian Palestinian Association in Vancouver has led several anti-Zionist campaigns, held annual conferences in the city, and also launched a political campaign to boycott Israeli products.



This news is originally published by Iqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English