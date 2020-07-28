Date :Tuesday, July 28th, 2020 | Time : 14:00 |ID: 156714 | Print

Eid al-Adha festival in Germany: Radio Bayern brodcasts a podcast on Islam

SHAFAQNA- The Broadcast of a six-part podcast on Islam and Muslims on Radio Bayern is coinciding with the start of the Eid al-Adha festival in Germany.

Radio Bavaria is producing a six-part podcast on Islam and Muslim life in Germany. The podcast will air in Germany from June 30 this year, coinciding with the start of the Eid al-Adha festival.

Marwa Koikichi, a well-known German blogger and journalist, is going to run and perform this podcast. The social media expert, who works on virtual pages called Primamuslima, is scheduled to talk to a group of Muslims about Islam and their lives on each episode of the podcast. The program is sponsored by Radio Bayern’s religious section and is said to be based on a new approach to Islam and Muslims.

To this end, Merve Kayikci talks to devout Muslims and those who have doubts about Islam in this podcast. She also narrates the lives of successful Muslims in Germany to those who are interested in Islam, and talks to them about life, politics, work, family, and about the  belief in God. She also explains to the listeners about the principles and sub-principles of Islam and Islamic celebrations such as Eid al-Adha.

This six-part podcast will be available on Radio Bavaria from June 30 to August 3 this year.

Merve Kayikci is a Muslim woman who works on social media to promote Islam. She studied law and journalism in Stuttgart. The young blogger won an award last year for her “Mashallah” podcast. According to the latest figures, there are currently 500,000 Muslims living in Bavaria.

This news was published in Berlin I.C.R.O and translated by SHAFAQNA English.

