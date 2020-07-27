Research project to study role of prophets in Islam at Paderborn Institute

SHAFAQNA- Researchers at the Paderborn Institute for Islamic Theology are examining the role and place of prophets in Islam. The German Federal Ministry of Research has allocated a budget of one million euros for this research project, which started in March this year.

“Islam attaches great importance to God’s prophets and messengers,” the Paderborn University website wrote of the study. The Quran, the holy book of Muslims, also deals in detail with the lives of 25 messengers of God, headed by the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH). Now, a five-member research team from the Institute of Islamic Theology at Paderborn University has decided to investigate the role and place of prophets in Islam.

Most of this research will be devoted to the Prophet of Islam (PBUH). “The results of this research are to be used later in the fields of ‘religious education’ and ‘teacher training’.

According to the university website; The research team of the Institute of Islamic Theology at Paderborn University operates under the supervision of Zishan Ghaffar.

“The Quran states that the prophets have the duty to convey divine commands to the people,” Ghaffar told the university’s website. “According to Islam, the followers of religions learn the right way of life through the sermons and manners of the prophets. The Quran says that the prophets have a common message and that they all have the same goal. For this reason, we try to study the biography of the prophets in the Quran and Islam.”

The Paderborn University research team consists of several Sunni and Shia researchers. There is also a Christian scholar in this group. Paderborn is the seventh German university to study Islamic studies. The Federal Ministry of Education and Research sponsors the institute. Although the Institute of Islamic Theology was opened at the University of Paderborn in 2015, it has been officially operating since 2019. In this institute, a lot of research is done in the fields of Islamic theology, Islamic education, Quranic studies, Islamic rules, ethics and history of Islam.

This news was published in Berlin I.C.R.O and translated by SHAFAQNA English.