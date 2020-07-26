https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/syria-5.jpg 557 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-26 14:42:162020-07-26 14:42:16Bomb attack kills 8 in NE Syria
Bomb attack kills 8 in NE Syria
SHAFAQNA-Eight civilians were killed in a bomb attack in northeastern Syria in the northeastern province of Hasakah, according to SANA.
Women and children were among those killed when the car bomb went off near a marketplace in the city of Ras al-Ayn, which is controlled by the Turkish forces and Turkey-backed rebels in the countryside of Hasakah, said SANA.
It added that that many people were wounded in critical conditions, Xinhua reported.
