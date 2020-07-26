Date :Sunday, July 26th, 2020 | Time : 14:42 |ID: 156720 | Print

Bomb attack kills 8 in NE Syria

SHAFAQNA-Eight civilians were killed in a bomb attack in northeastern Syria in the northeastern province of Hasakah, according to  SANA.

Women and children were among those killed when the car bomb went off near a marketplace in the city of Ras al-Ayn, which is controlled by the Turkish forces and Turkey-backed rebels in the countryside of Hasakah, said SANA.

It added that that many people were wounded in critical conditions, Xinhua reported.

