Date :Sunday, July 26th, 2020 | Time : 15:16 |ID: 156731 | Print

Qatar emir meets Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff in Doha

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA- Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Sunday in Doha with General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.

The talks dwelt on strategic cooperation between Qatar and the US, particularly in the defense, military and security fields, the Amiri Diwan, the emir’s office, said in a statement, AA reported.

 

You might also like
How Minnesota Muslims are countering Islamist propaganda
‘Quran with Christian commentary’ to be released by US publishing company
Black Muslims Face Double Jeopardy, Anxiety In The Heartland
Encore Presentation: The Perceptions of Muslims in America
US Muslim woman forced off plane as Islamophobia rises
Hassan Rouhani, Strait of Hormuz, Middle East, US Rouhani to present Persian Gulf ‘peace plan’ at UN: ‘Don’t send warplanes & bombs’
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *