Qatar emir meets Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff in Doha
SHAFAQNA- Qatar’s emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani met on Sunday in Doha with General Mark Milley, Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff.
The talks dwelt on strategic cooperation between Qatar and the US, particularly in the defense, military and security fields, the Amiri Diwan, the emir’s office, said in a statement, AA reported.
