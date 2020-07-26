Pope : Use the ‘fantasy of love’ to reach out to the elderly

SHAFAQNA- The Pope Francis invited young people to reach out tenderly to the elderly by doing something concrete for those” who are most alone in their homes or retirement residences, and who have not seen their loved-ones for months”.

“Dear young people, the Pope continued, “each elderly person is your grandparent!” He then begged young people not to leave the elderly alone. “Use the fantasy of love”, he told them. Then he gave them some suggestions:

“Call them, videochat with them, send them messages, listen to them, go and visit them when it is possible while observing health precautions, send them a hug”, Vatican News reported.