Grand Mosque in Mecca prepared for Hajj

SHAFAQNA- The General Presidency for the Affairs of the two holy mosques has intensified disinfection and sterilization at the Grand Mosque in Mecca and its courtyards.

For this year’s Hajj season, the Presidency recruited 3,500 workers to disinfect, sterilize and perfume the Grand Mosque to receive pilgrims, SPA reported.

The presidency has also intensified its efforts and increased disinfection and sterilization operations around the clock to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus, as the Grand Mosque and its courtyards and facilities are washed 10 times daily, IQNA reported.