Dozens of Rohingya Muslim migrants feared feared drowned

SHAFAQNA- A Rohingya Muslim migrant is feared to be the only survivor from a boat carrying at least two dozen asylum seekers that is believed to have run into difficulty off the Malaysian coast near Thailand.

Mohamad Zawawi Abdullah, coastguard chief for the northern states of Kedah and Perlis, said the 27-year-old named Nor Hossain was detained by police after he swam to shore on the resort island of Langkawi.

A search and rescue operation had been launched, but another official told AFP news agency that no bodies or survivors had been found. It was not clear what happened to the boat, Aljazeera reported.