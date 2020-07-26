Iraq prepares for next round of talks with US

SHAFAQNA- A member of the Iraqi Parliament’s Security and Defense Committee announced that the country is preparing to start the second round of Baghdad-Washington talks.

“The Iraqi government is preparing for a second round of talks between Iraq and Washington to draw the line between economic and political relations with the United States,” Sa’aran Al-Aajibi said.

He added that parliament called on the Iraqi negotiator to seize the opportunity to work for Iraq and its sovereignty, as the Iraqi people do not need American troops in Iraq as much as they need companies investing in industry, health and construction fields.

The first round of talks between Baghdad and Washington took place last month in a video conference, while Iraqi officials and the Iraqi people stressed the need for a complete American withdrawal from Iraq.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English