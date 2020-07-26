Najaf Airport resumes flights tomorrow

SHAFAQNA- Najaf Ashraf International Airport will host the first flight of Qatar Airways tomorrow (Monday) after the decision to resume flights.

The airport said in a statement: Najaf Ashraf Airport has strictly complied with all health instructions, preventive measures and social distance laws in the framework of its duties, like other civilian airports. The airport has implemented all international regulations and logistical measures related to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), and orders issued by the Supreme National Health Committee, in order to provide safe travel for citizens.

It should be noted that the Iraqi Aviation Authority suspended all flights on March 17 this year in order to prevent the escalation of the crisis due to the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, but on July 23, he decided to resume flights in the country.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English