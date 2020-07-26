Date :Monday, July 27th, 2020 | Time : 00:33 |ID: 156764 | Print

International Radio of ‘Sawt Al-Imam Hussein (AS) launched in Karbala

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA– Iqna:  The media department of the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Hussein (AS) holy shrine announced that a new international radio channel named ‘Sawt Al-Imam Hussein (A.S)’ has been launched in Karbala, Iraq.

Ali Al-Shubbar, the head of the department, said that the channel started its activities on the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah (July 22).

It broadcasts religious, cultural, social, and intellectual programs about Ahlul-Bayt (AS).

Yasir Al-Taleqani, director of the Imam Hussein (AS) Institute, said that the radio channel is also available on the official website of the Astan.

According to Hassan Al-Fatal, director of the channel, the international radio aims to disseminate the teachings of Imam Hussein (AS) and objectives of his uprising.

Religious speeches and ceremonies, eulogies and different programs featuring the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS) will be aired on the channel, he added.

 

You might also like
Due to the possibility of Corona outbreak, Friday prayer in Karbala will not be held
Lady Zainab (S.A) propounded Justice 1400 years ago
Karbala: Continuous efforts to maintain the Maqam of Imam Al-Mahdi (A.J)
Head of Imam Hussain (A.S)
Thousands of antique and invaluable manuscripts on Quran and its science
Photos: Puberty celebration for Girls in Karbala
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *