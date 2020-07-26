International Radio of ‘Sawt Al-Imam Hussein (AS) launched in Karbala

Ali Al-Shubbar, the head of the department, said that the channel started its activities on the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah (July 22).

It broadcasts religious, cultural, social, and intellectual programs about Ahlul-Bayt (AS).

Yasir Al-Taleqani, director of the Imam Hussein (AS) Institute, said that the radio channel is also available on the official website of the Astan.

According to Hassan Al-Fatal, director of the channel, the international radio aims to disseminate the teachings of Imam Hussein (AS) and objectives of his uprising.

Religious speeches and ceremonies, eulogies and different programs featuring the uprising of Imam Hussein (AS) will be aired on the channel, he added.