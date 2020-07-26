Applicants for teaching Quran to take exam in Egypt

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Awqaf Ministry of Egypt said that applicants for for teaching at Quranic schools of the country will take an oral examination on July 27.

According to youm7.com, Al-Noor Mosque in Abbassia region of Cairo, the capital, will host the exam at 10 a.m. local time on Monday.

The names of the qualified candidates were published on the website of the ministry on July 21.

Egypt is a country in North Africa with a population of around 96 million.

Muslims account for around 90 percent of the country’s total population.

Quranic activities are very common in the Muslim-majority Arab country and many of the Muslim world’s top Qaris in the past and present have been Egyptian.