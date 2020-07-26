Grand Hajj symposium to be held virtually

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is set to organize the 45th annual Hajj symposium virtually this year.

According to menafn.com, Mohammad Salih bin Tahir Bintan, the Saudi minister of Hajj, announced that it is for the first time that the annual conference will be held online due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Grand Hajj Symposium is a cultural and scientific meeting held annually in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the Hajj season.

‘Public Health Rules and their Scientific Applications in Light of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Guidelines and Practices’ is the title of this year’s symposium, slated to be held on July 27.

The program will be broadcast on Zoom and the Twitter channel of the ministry.

The first symposium was held in 1977 under the title of “Acquaintance in Hajj”.

It is organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah with the participation of scholars, thinkers, intellectuals, and writers of the Islamic world.

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance and Ministry of Relations will cooperate in holding the program.