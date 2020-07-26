Date :Sunday, July 26th, 2020 | Time : 21:21 |ID: 156783 | Print

Grand Hajj symposium to be held virtually

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah is set to organize the 45th annual Hajj symposium virtually this year.

According to menafn.com, Mohammad Salih bin Tahir Bintan, the Saudi minister of Hajj, announced that it is for the first time that the annual conference will be held online due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Grand Hajj Symposium is a cultural and scientific meeting held annually in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, during the Hajj season.

‘Public Health Rules and their Scientific Applications in Light of the Prophet’s (PBUH) Guidelines and Practices’ is the title of this year’s symposium, slated to be held on July 27.

The program will be broadcast on Zoom and the Twitter channel of the ministry.

The first symposium was held in 1977 under the title of “Acquaintance in Hajj”.

It is organized by the Ministry of Hajj and Umrah with the participation of scholars, thinkers, intellectuals, and writers of the Islamic world.

The Saudi Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Dawah and Guidance and Ministry of Relations will cooperate in holding the program.

You might also like
18,000 Iranians arrived in Saudi Arabia for Hajj rituals says official
Yemen, UNICEF UNICEF: Two million Yemeni children out of school
Red Cross: Over 80 percent of Yemenis Need Assistance to Survive
No Justice for the victims of 9/11 – Obama chooses political alliances over America’s natural rights
World must not forget Saudi’s terrorism duplicity
Syrian Red Crescent delivers its first aid convoy to Deir Ezzor
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *