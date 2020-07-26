Egypt:Rare copy of Quran on display at Hurghada museum

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: The Egypt’s Hurghada Museum, which was opened in February, holds many invaluable items.

One of them is a rare copy of the Holy Quran dating back to the Ottoman era.

It was calligraphed by Sayed Ali al-Nouri in the year 1259 Hijri (1843 AD).

Some 2,000 data-x-items related to various historical eras, from the time of pharaohs to the Roman and Ottoman empires are on display at the museum.

It is 10,000 square meters in area and is run by the private sector.

The museum has recently been reopened to visitors following a weeks-long closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Hurghada is a city in the Red Sea Governorate of Egypt. It is one of the country’s main tourist centers located on the Red Sea coast.