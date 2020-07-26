Iranian movie ‘Saint Mary’ screened in Greece

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The movie ‘Saint Mary’ by Iranian director Shahriar Bahrani was screened with Greek subtitles in Greece’s Lefkada Island.

The screening was part of cultural programs held by the Iranian Cultural Center in Athens, the Islamic Culture and Relations Organization (ICRO) reported.

They included a two-day seminar on Iranology and Persian language.

Ali Mohammad Helmi, Iran’s Cultural Attaché in Greece, visited Lefkada for the cultural events.

He also held a meeting with Lefkada Mayor Haralambos Kalos to discuss cultural and art cooperation.

Lefkada is a Greek island in the Ionian Sea on the west coast of Greece, connected to the mainland by a long causeway and floating bridge.

Saint Mary is a 2000 Iranian film by director Shahriar Bahrani, depicting the life of Mary (SA) mother of Jesus (AS) based on the Quran and Islamic tradition.