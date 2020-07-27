Date :Monday, July 27th, 2020 | Time : 10:32 |ID: 156824 | Print

Video: Shiaphobia show: Intra-Faith and Unity

SHAFAQNA- The Shiaphobia show, episode 6 : Intra-faith and Unity.

On the 12th June 2014 over 1700 shia muslims were murdred during the Camp Speicher Massacre. During this episode Dr Mohammad Mozaffari will discuss Intra-Faith and Unity as shiaphobia and also some methods of tackling it.

Special Guest: Dr Mohammad Mozaffari, Chairman of Leeds Muslim Youth Group

Host: Hussain Abadi, Chair of Islamic Students Association of Britain

