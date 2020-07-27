Video: Shiaphobia show: Intra-Faith and Unity

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/IMG_20200727_134722_055.jpg 720 1280 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-27 10:32:072020-07-27 10:32:07Video: Shiaphobia show: Intra-Faith and Unity
SHAFAQNA- The Shiaphobia show, episode 6 : Intra-faith and Unity.
On the 12th June 2014 over 1700 shia muslims were murdred during the Camp Speicher Massacre. During this episode Dr Mohammad Mozaffari will discuss Intra-Faith and Unity as shiaphobia and also some methods of tackling it.
Special Guest: Dr Mohammad Mozaffari, Chairman of Leeds Muslim Youth Group
Host: Hussain Abadi, Chair of Islamic Students Association of Britain
