Video: Strange scene in Baghdad; the earth boils due to hot weather!

SHAFAQNA- An Iraqi citizen recently posted a video in which he recorded a strange scene on one of Baghdad’s main streets.

In this video, the earth is seen as if it is boiling like water.

According to the released video, this strange happened on the main street connecting Baghdad and Babil in the Al-Sayediyah area.

This strange phenomenon occurred at a time when Iraq is experiencing an unprecedented heat wave that will peak at 53 degrees Celsius in the next three days, according to the Meteorological Agency.

