Eid al-Adha prayers to be offered in all Jordanian mosques

SHAFQANA- The Jordanian Ministry of Endowments has announced that Eid al-Adha prayers will be held in all mosques in the country and called on worshipers to follow health instructions.

The Jordanian Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs issued a statement on Sunday announcing that Eid al-Adha prayers will be offered in all mosques in the country, as well as the special places that the ministries will hold in public squares.

The Jordanian Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs in the stateme also urged worshipers in the country to adhere to public health guidelines.

Two months ago, Eid al-Fitr prayers were held in homes in Jordan, where at the time, the government decided to keep the mosques closed, but reopened them early last month after nearly 80 days.

It is worth noting that Jordan is witnessing stability in the epidemic situation of the new generation of Coronavirus (Covid-19), where most of the recent cases are related to people coming from other countries, and according to the Ministry of Health, since the outbreak until yesterday evening (Saturday), only 1,154 cases of the Coronavirus have been registered, from which 1,052 have recovered and only 11 people have died.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English