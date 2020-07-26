Iraq’s complete traffic ban during Eid al-Adha

SHAFAQNA- The Iraqi Supreme National Health Committee has decided to completely implement traffic ban during Eid al-Adha, announcing that the decision will take effect next Thursday.

The decision was made Sunday in a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kazemi with the Iraqi Supreme National Health Committee. In this meeting, the issues on the agenda of the meeting were discussed.

According to the statement issued from the meeting, at the beginning of the meeting, Mustafa al-Kazemi praised the efforts of Iraqi health advocates and medical staff, in fighting the Coronavirus and treating patients, and said we should all appreciate their role and support their efforts.

Al-Kazemi pointed out: “The awareness and vigilance of society is very important to deal with the Coronavirus and prevent its spread.”

He stressed the need to comply with all guidelines, regulations and prevention laws that health institutions have set in order to control this epidemic, reduce its risks and effects on the health of individuals and society.

The Iraqi Supreme National Health Committee has adopted resolutions on the fight against Corona disease, including the following:

– A complete traffic ban will be implemented during the days of Eid al-Adha, from Thursday 30/07/2020 to Sunday 09/08/2020, and a decision will be made about this ban after the Eid holiday.

-Private clinics will be reopened, subject to compliance with all conditions and protocols announced by the Ministry of Health and the Doctors’ Union.

– The Ministry of Health announces its readiness to create opportunities for investors who want to set up medical oxygen production plants. This ministry, in coordination with the investment board and relevant agencies, will provide them with all facilities.

