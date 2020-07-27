https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/rohing.jpg 371 660 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-27 06:37:402020-07-27 06:37:40Missing Rohingya Muslim refugees found alive on Malaysian islet
Missing Rohingya Muslim refugees found alive on Malaysian islet
SHAFAQNA- Twenty-six Rohingya Muslim refugees, who had been feared drowned while trying to swim ashore on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi, were found alive hiding in the bushes on a nearby islet.
Malaysia does not recognise refugee status, but the Muslim-majority country is a favoured destination for Rohingya Muslims seeking a better life after escaping a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar and, more recently, refugee camps in Bangladesh, Reuters reported.
