Missing Rohingya Muslim refugees found alive on Malaysian islet

SHAFAQNA- Twenty-six Rohingya Muslim refugees, who had been feared drowned while trying to swim ashore on the Malaysian resort island of Langkawi, were found alive hiding in the bushes on a nearby islet.

Malaysia does not recognise refugee status, but the Muslim-majority country is a favoured destination for Rohingya Muslims seeking a better life after escaping a 2017 military crackdown in Myanmar and, more recently, refugee camps in Bangladesh, Reuters reported.