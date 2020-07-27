Date :Monday, July 27th, 2020 | Time : 06:55 |ID: 156859 | Print

Over 60 killed in attack in Sudan’s Darfur: UN

SHAFAQNA-The United Nations said more than 60 people have been killed and another 60 wounded in renewed violence in the West Darfur region of Sudan.

Around 500 armed men attacked Masteri Town, north of Beida, in Darfur on Saturday afternoon, said the statement from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The attackers targeted members of the local Masalit community, looting and burning houses and part of the local market, the statement added, The Jakarta Post told.

