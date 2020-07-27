Date :Monday, July 27th, 2020 | Time : 07:11 |ID: 156863 | Print

Eid Al Adha holidays announced in Qatar

SHAFAQNA- Eid Al Adha holidays in Qatar will start on Thursday (July 30) and will go on until August 6,  the Amiri Diwan announced on Sunday.

Employees are required to resume work on August 9, 2020, it added, according to Qatarday.

