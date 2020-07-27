https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/QATAR-2.jpg 168 301 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-27 07:11:532020-07-27 07:11:53Eid Al Adha holidays announced in Qatar
Eid Al Adha holidays announced in Qatar
SHAFAQNA- Eid Al Adha holidays in Qatar will start on Thursday (July 30) and will go on until August 6, the Amiri Diwan announced on Sunday.
Employees are required to resume work on August 9, 2020, it added, according to Qatarday.
