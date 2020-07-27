Date :Monday, July 27th, 2020 | Time : 07:33 |ID: 156867 | Print

Explosions hit military base in Southern Baghdad

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Two explosions hit the Al-Saqr military base in Baghdad’s southern suburbs on on the Baghdad-Hillah road,  Iraq’s Security Media Cell said in a statement.

Intense security measures were taken around the military base in the capital, it added, AA reported.

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *