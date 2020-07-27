https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/07/iraq-3.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/10/new-logo-s-en-fine.png asadian2020-07-27 07:33:092020-07-27 07:33:09Explosions hit military base in Southern Baghdad
Explosions hit military base in Southern Baghdad
SHAFAQNA- Two explosions hit the Al-Saqr military base in Baghdad’s southern suburbs on on the Baghdad-Hillah road, Iraq’s Security Media Cell said in a statement.
Intense security measures were taken around the military base in the capital, it added, AA reported.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!